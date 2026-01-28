Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinessmarkets

Silver futures hit record Rs 3.83 lakh/kg; gold at fresh peak of Rs 1.62 lakh/10g

n the last three sessions, the white metal has surged Rs 55,811, or 17.05 per cent, from Rs 3,27,289 per kilogram (closing price) recorded on January 22.
Last Updated : 28 January 2026, 08:44 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 28 January 2026, 08:44 IST
India NewsBusiness NewsMarketsGold pricesSilver prices

Follow us on :

Follow Us