<p>Chennai: The signing of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=FTA">FTA </a>between India and the EU represents a significant milestone for the Indian industry and such agreements transform business environments, a top official of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=TVS%20">TVS </a>Motor Company said on Wednesday.</p>.<p>India and the European Union on January 27 sealed a landmark free trade agreement billed as 'mother of all deals' -- with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the top EU leadership unveiling a grand agenda to leverage trade and defence to shore up ties and work towards a rules-based world order.</p><p>TVS Motor Company Chairman and Managing Director Sudarshan Venu said, "The India-EU Free Trade Agreement represents a significant milestone for Indian industry, and we thank the Government of India for its strategic vision in deepening economic partnerships." In a statement on Wednesday, he said, "Agreements of this scale do not just reduce tariffs - they transform business environments, strengthen supply-chain resilience and open pathways for innovation-led Indian manufacturers to compete on the global stage." "As a global two-wheeler company, with the TVS and Norton brands, we are focused on identifying and pursuing the opportunities it will create for Indian industry in Europe and beyond," he added. </p>