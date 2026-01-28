Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinessmarkets

Silver glitters to record Rs 3.85 lakh/kg; gold storms Rs 1.71 lakh/10g

Gold of 99.9 per cent purity also climbed by Rs 5,000, or 3 per cent, to a fresh peak of Rs 1,71,000 per 10 grams (inclusive of all taxes) in the bullion markets.
Last Updated : 28 January 2026, 14:31 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 28 January 2026, 14:31 IST
Business NewsGoldsilverMarkets

Follow us on :

Follow Us