<p>New Delhi: Silver prices surged on Monday to breach the record Rs 3 lakh-per-kg mark in futures trade for the first time, riding on strong investor demand and positive global trends.</p>.<p>On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), silver futures for March delivery skyrocketed by Rs 13,553, or 4.71 per cent, to hit a record of Rs 3,01,315 per kilogram.</p>.<p>In the international market, the March silver futures contract jumped by $5.81, or 6.56 per cent, to hit a record of $94.35 per ounce.</p>.<p>Analysts said that upbeat industrial demand and a weak US dollar lent further support to the white metal, which has been outperforming gold in recent sessions. </p>