Stock markets advance for 3rd day; Sensex rises 221 points, L&T major driver

Erasing its early losses, the 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 221.69 points or 0.27% to settle at 82,566.37. During the morning trade, it tanked 636.74 points or 0.77% to 81,707.94.
Last Updated : 29 January 2026, 10:52 IST
Published 29 January 2026, 10:52 IST
