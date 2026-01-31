<p>Islamabad: Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry, a veteran politician who was the "President" of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), died on Saturday after battling illness for several months. He was 71.</p><p>He was suffering from liver cancer and was undergoing treatment at a hospital in Islamabad.</p>.'Our heads bow down in shame': Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif on 'begging' for money from around the world.<p>A barrister by profession and a senior leader of the Pakistan Peoples Party, Chaudhry was elected as "President" of the PoK in August 2021.</p><p>Pakistan President Asif Ali Zardari expressed grief over Chaudhry's death.</p>