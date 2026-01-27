<p>Mumbai: Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty ended higher in highly volatile trade on Tuesday, buoyed by heavy buying in bank and metal stocks, a firm trend in global markets and optimism over India-EU FTA.</p>.<p>The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 319.78 points, or 0.39 per cent, to settle at 81,857.48. During the day, it hit a high of 82,084.92 and a low of 81,088.59.</p>.<p>The 50-share NSE Nifty surged 126.75 points or 0.51 per cent to end at 25,175.40.</p>.<p>From the 30-Sensex firms, Adani Ports, Axis Bank, Tata Steel, Tech Mahindra, NTPC, State Bank of India, UltraTech Cement and Bharat Electronics were among the biggest gainers.</p>.FM Sitharaman takes part in customary halwa ceremony; marks final stage of Union Budget preparation.<p>Axis Bank jumped over 4 per cent after the firm reported a 4 per cent growth in its December quarter net profit to Rs 7,010.65 crore against Rs 6,742.99 crore in the year-ago period.</p>.<p>In contrast, Mahindra & Mahindra, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Asian Paints, Eternal and ITC were among the laggards.</p>.<p>India and Europe on Tuesday announced the sealing of an ambitious free trade agreement -- billed as "mother of all deals" -- that came against the backdrop of a fractious global environment and trade disruptions largely caused by Washington's policy on tariffs.</p>.<p>Today, India has concluded the biggest free trade agreement (FTA) in its history with the European Union, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said after holding summit talks with the 27-nation bloc's top leaders, Ursula von der Leyen and Antonio Costa.</p>.<p>"Indian equities continued to trade with a measured and cautious undertone. The finalisation of the India-European Union bilateral trade agreement lent some support to investor sentiment amid a broader risk-off environment triggered by US tariff measures.</p>.<p>"However, sustained selling by foreign portfolio investors and muted third-quarter corporate earnings growth capped any meaningful upside in domestic equities," Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, an online trading and wealth tech firm, said.</p>.<p>Foreign institutional investors offloaded equities worth Rs 4,113.38 crore on Friday, while Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) bought stocks worth Rs 4,102.56 crore, according to exchange data.</p>.<p>Equity markets were closed on Monday for Republic Day.</p>.<p>In Asian markets, South Korea's Kospi, Japan's Nikkei 225 index, Shanghai's SSE Composite index and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index ended higher.</p>.<p>Markets in Europe were trading on a mixed note.</p>.<p>US markets ended higher on Monday.</p>.<p>Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, dipped 0.15 per cent to USD 65.49 per barrel.</p>.<p>On Friday, the Sensex tumbled 769.67 points or 0.94 per cent to close at 81,537.70. The Nifty dived 241.25 points or 0.95 per cent to settle at 25,048.65. </p>