Stock markets decline in early trade dragged by blue-chips Reliance, ICICI Bank

The 30-share BSE Sensex declined 320.69 points to 83,249.66 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty went down by 124.60 points to 25,573.40.
Last Updated : 19 January 2026, 04:41 IST
Published 19 January 2026, 04:41 IST
