Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinessmarkets

Stock markets decline in early trade dragged down by Bajaj Finance, foreign fund outflows

The 30-share BSE Sensex depreciated by 259.36 points, or 0.31 per cent, to 83,275.99 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty dropped 72.90 points, or 0.29 per cent, to 25,501.45.
Last Updated : 11 November 2025, 06:58 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 11 November 2025, 06:58 IST
Business NewsmarketSensex

Follow us on :

Follow Us