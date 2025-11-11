<p>Mumbai: Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty declined in early trade on Tuesday dragged down by Bajaj Finance and fresh foreign fund outflows.</p>.<p>The 30-share BSE Sensex depreciated by 259.36 points, or 0.31 per cent, to 83,275.99 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty dropped 72.90 points, or 0.29 per cent, to 25,501.45.</p>.<p>Among the Sensex firms, Bajaj Finance tanked by 7 per cent as investors turned cautious after the company's lower Assets Under Management (AUM) growth guidance and rising signs of asset stress. Bajaj Finserv fell by 6.5 per cent.</p>.<p>Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles, Tata Steel, PowerGrid, Asian Paints, HDFC Bank, State Bank of India, NTPC, Tech Mahindra and Kotak Mahindra Bank were also among the laggards.</p>.<p>Bharat Electronics Ltd, Mahindra & Mahindra, Bharti Airtel, HCL Technologies, Axis Bank, Adani Ports, ICICI Bank, Sun Pharmaceuticals, Hindustan Unilever and Eternal were the gainers.</p>.<p>Broader Asian equities were trading on a mixed note. South Korea's Kospi and Japan's Nikkei 225 index were trading higher while Shanghai SSE Composite index and Hong Kong's Hang Seng were quoting in the red territory.</p>.<p>The US markets ended higher in overnight deals on Monday.</p>.<p>"The S&P 500 jumped 1.54 per cent and the Nasdaq 100 surged 2.20 per cent, their biggest single-day gains since May, as the Senate advanced legislation to end the record-long government shutdown," Devarsh Vakil, Head of Prime Research, HDFC Securities, said.</p>.<p>Meanwhile, President Donald Trump announced on Monday that the US will soon reduce the tariffs imposed on India, as the two nations moved closer to finalising a trade deal.</p>.<p>Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, declined by 0.19 per cent to USD 63.94 per barrel.</p>.<p>Foreign Institutional Investors offloaded equities worth Rs 4,114.85 crore on Monday while Domestic Institutional Investors remained the net buyer of stocks worth Rs 5,805.26 crore, according to the exchange data.</p>.<p>On Monday, the 30-share BSE Sensex benchmark climbed 319.07 points to close at 83,535.35. The 50-share NSE Nifty advanced 82.05 points to settle at 25,574.35. </p>