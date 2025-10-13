<p>Mumbai: Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty fell on Monday due to selling in IT and FMCG shares and a weak trend in global markets after US President Donald Trump announced an additional 100 per cent tariff on Chinese goods from November 1.</p>.<p>The 30-share BSE Sensex dropped 173.77 points or 0.21 per cent to settle at 82,327.05, snapping its two-day rally. During the day, it tanked 457.68 points or 0.55 per cent to 82,043.14.</p>.<p>The 50-share NSE Nifty declined 58 points or 0.23 per cent to 25,227.35 as 30 of its constituents closed lower, 19 with gains and one unchanged.</p>.<p>Among Sensex firms, Tata Motors, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever, Power Grid, Bharat Electronics, ITC, UltraTech Cement and Tata Consultancy Services were the major laggards.</p>.Gold futures hits record Rs 1.23 lakh/10 g as US-China tensions spur haven demand.<p>However, Adani Ports, Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv and Axis Bank were among the gainers.</p>.<p>In Asian markets, South Korea's Kospi, Shanghai's SSE Composite Index and Hong Kong's Hang Seng settled lower. Equity markets in Tokyo were closed due to a holiday. Stock markets in Europe were trading higher.</p>.<p>US markets ended significantly lower on Friday. The Nasdaq Composite tanked 3.56 per cent, while the S&P 500 tumbled 2.71 per cent and the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 1.90 per cent.</p>.<p>"The domestic markets started the week on a cautious note as the ongoing US government shutdown and escalating US-China trade tensions triggered risk-off sentiment across Asia," Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Investments Limited, said.</p>.<p>Global oil benchmark Brent crude jumped 1.77 per cent to USD 63.84 a barrel.</p>.<p>Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) bought equities worth Rs 459.20 crore on Friday, according to exchange data. </p>