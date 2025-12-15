Stock markets end marginally lower on foreign fund outflows

<p>Mumbai: Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty ended marginally lower on Monday in tandem with a weak trend in global markets and persistent foreign fund outflows.</p><p>Also, uncertainty over an India-US trade deal weighed on investors' sentiment, analysts said.</p><p>The 30-share BSE Sensex dipped 54.30 points, or 0.06 per cent, to at 85,213.36.</p><p>During the day, the benchmark declined 427.34 points, or 0.50 per cent, to 84,840.32.</p><p>The 50-share NSE Nifty edged lower by 19.65 points, or 0.08 per cent, to 26,027.30.</p>.Stock markets trade lower in early deals on foreign fund outflows, weak global trends.<p>From the Sensex firms, Mahindra &amp; Mahindra, Maruti, Adani Ports, Bajaj Finserv, Titan, and HDFC Bank were among the major laggards.</p><p>However, Hindustan Unilever, Trent, HCL Tech, Asian Paints, and Tata Steel were among the gainers.</p><p>Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 1,114.22 crore on Friday, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought stocks worth Rs 3,868.94 crore, according to exchange data.</p><p>In Asian markets, South Korea's Kospi, Japan's Nikkei 225 index, Shanghai's SSE Composite index and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index ended lower.</p><p>European markets were trading higher. US markets ended lower on Friday.</p><p>"Persistent foreign fund outflows and a weak rupee have kept markets in a narrow range, with currency volatility is likely to continue until clarity emerges on the India-US trade deal," Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Investments Ltd, said.</p><p>Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, went up 0.15 per cent to USD 61.21 per barrel.</p><p>On Friday, the Sensex climbed 449.53 points, or 0.53 per cent, to settle at 85,267.66. The Nifty surged 148.40 points, or 0.57 per cent, to 26,046.95.</p>