<p>Mumbai: Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty ended lower on Monday, dragged by IT stocks amid concerns over the US President Donald Trump's decision to raise H-1B visa fees to USD 1,00,000 per worker.</p>.<p>Also, selling in blue-chip Reliance Industries took the markets lower.</p>.<p>Falling for the second day in a row, the 30-share BSE Sensex dropped 466.26 points or 0.56 per cent to settle at 82,159.97. During the day, it tanked 628.94 points or 0.76 per cent to 81,997.29.</p>.<p>The 50-share NSE Nifty declined 124.70 points or 0.49 per cent to 25,202.35.</p>.<p>From the Sensex firms, Tech Mahindra, Tata Consultancy Service, Infosys, HCL Tech, Tata Motors, Trent, Reliance Industries and Larsen & Toubro were among the major laggards.</p>.<p>However, Eternal, Bajaj Finance, Adani Ports and UltraTech Cement were among the gainers.</p>.<p>President Trump on Friday signed a proclamation raising the fee on the visas used by companies to hire workers, including from India, to live and work in the US.</p>.<p>The H-1B visa fee of USD 1,00,000 would be applicable only to new applicants, a White House official clarified on Saturday.</p>.<p>In Asian markets, South Korea's Kospi, Japan's Nikkei 225 index and Shanghai's SSE Composite index settled in positive territory while Hong Kong's Hang Seng ended lower.</p>.<p>Markets in Europe were trading lower.</p>.<p>US markets ended higher on Friday.</p>.<p>Global oil benchmark Brent crude dipped 0.10 per cent to USD 66.61 a barrel.</p>.<p>Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought equities worth Rs 390.74 crore on Friday, according to exchange data.</p>.<p>On Friday, the Sensex tanked 387.73 points or 0.47 per cent to settle at 82,626.23. The Nifty declined 96.55 points or 0.38 per cent to 25,327.05. </p>