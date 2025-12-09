Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinessmarkets

Stock markets fall for 2nd day on profit booking in bank, oil shares; Sensex sheds 436 points

In Asian markets, Hong Kong's Hang Seng index, Shanghai's SSE Composite, South Korea's KOSPI settled lower while Japan's Nikkei 225 benchmark ended in the green territory.
Last Updated : 09 December 2025, 12:12 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 09 December 2025, 12:12 IST
Business NewsOilStock marketSensexBanking

Follow us on :

Follow Us