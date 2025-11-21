Menu
Stock markets fall in early trade dragged by weak global peers

The 30-share BSE Sensex declined 285.28 points to 85,347.40 in opening trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty dipped 82.6 points to 26,109.55.
Last Updated : 21 November 2025, 05:12 IST
