<p>Mumbai: Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty declined in early trade on Friday after a two-day rally dragged by weak global market trends.</p>.<p>The 30-share BSE Sensex declined 285.28 points to 85,347.40 in opening trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty dipped 82.6 points to 26,109.55.</p>.<p>From the Sensex firms, ICICI Bank, Eternal, Adani Ports, Tata Steel, and Power Grid were among the major laggards.</p>.<p>However, Mahindra & Mahindra, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles, Titan, and Asian Paints were among the gainers.</p>.<p>In Asian markets, South Korea's Kospi, Japan's Nikkei 225 index, Shanghai's SSE Composite index and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index were trading lower. Kospi traded over 3 per cent lower while Nikkei 225 index dropped more than 2 per cent.</p>.<p>US markets ended in negative territory on Thursday. The Nasdaq Composite tanked 2.15 per cent, S&P 500 declined 1.56 per cent, and Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.84 per cent.</p>.<p>"Market volatility has spiked. Nasdaq, the barometer of the AI trade, closed down 2.15 per cent yesterday crashing 4.4 per cent from the intra-day peak. This kind of market movement is a signal of more volatility in store," V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments Ltd, said.</p>.<p>Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought equities worth Rs 283.65 crore on Thursday, according to exchange data. Domestic institutional investors (DIIs) also bought stocks worth Rs 824.46 crore.</p>.<p>Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, dropped 1.26 per cent to USD 62.58 per barrel.</p>.<p>On Thursday, the Sensex jumped 446.21 points, or 0.52 per cent, to settle at 85,632.68. During the day, it surged 615.23 points, or 0.72 per cent, to hit a 52-week high of 85,801.70.</p>.<p>The Nifty also hit its 52-week high of 26,246.65 during the day before closing at 26,192.15, reflecting a gain of 139.50 points, or 0.54 per cent. </p>