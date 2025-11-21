<p>Indian cricket sensation and 2025 World Cup champion <a href="https://google.com/search?q=Smriti+Mandhana+deccan+herald&rlz=1C1CHBF_enIN1109IN1109&oq=Smriti+Mandhana+deccan+herald+&gs_lcrp=EgZjaHJvbWUyBggAEEUYOTIGCAEQRRg80gEIMzk1MGowajSoAgCwAgA&sourceid=chrome&ie=UTF-8">Smriti Mandhana</a> has finally put an end to buzzing engagement rumours with a heartwarming social media post. </p><p>The star batter confirmed she is all set to marry long-time boyfriend, music composer and filmmaker Palaash Muchhal in a viral video featuring her World Cup-winning teammates.</p><p>The Instagram reel features Mandhana and her teammates dancing to the tunes of a popular song, 'Samjho Ho Hi Gaya', from the Bollywood movie <em>Lage Raho Munna Bhai</em>. Minutes after the post, the video went viral on the internet, leaving fans and followers both surprised and delighted.</p>.<p>In the reel, Team India's star batter is seen happily grooving with her teammates Jemimah Rodrigues, Shreyanka Patil, Radha Yadav and Arundhati Reddy. It was not just a casual dance but a celebration of something truly special as Mandhana put an end to the engagement rumours. At the end of the reel, Smriti pointed at the beautiful engagement ring with the playful phrase.</p><p>The engagement news has sent fans into a frenzy, with many flooding the comments section with congratulatory messages. Netizens took to the comment section and poured in love for Smriti Mandhana. </p><p>A fan commented, "Finally Samriti Is Dancing". Another one added, "The cutest thing on the internet today." Fellow cricketers also showered love for Mandhana. Team members Harmanpreet Kaur, Jemimah Rodrigues and Shafali Verma cheered Smriti in the comments, calling the moment "iconic" and showering her with love.</p><p>PM <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/narendra-modi">Narendra Modi </a>extended wishes to Smriti Mandhana and Palaash Muchhal. An official note read, "It is delightful to learn about the wedding of Sou. Smriti and Chi. Palaash is scheduled to be held on 23rd November 2025. Heartiest congratulations and greetings to the Mandhana and Muchhal families on the auspicious and joyous occasion.”</p>.<p>While the couple has not officially revealed the wedding date, multiple reports suggest the high-profile wedding will take place on November 23rd in Sangli, Maharashtra.</p>