Stock markets rally in early trade driven by surge in Infosys shares

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 343.44 points to 83,726.15 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty went up by 77.65 points to 25,743.25.
Last Updated : 16 January 2026, 04:39 IST
Published 16 January 2026, 04:39 IST
