<p>Mumbai: Stock markets rebounded on Thursday with the benchmark Sensex climbing 398 points following buying in IT firms and blue-chip Reliance Industries and foreign fund inflows.</p><p>The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 398.44 points or 0.49 per cent to settle at 82,172.10. During the day, it jumped 474.07 points or 0.57 per cent to 82,247.73.</p><p>The 50-share NSE Nifty jumped by 135.65 points or 0.54 per cent to 25,181.80.</p><p>IT shares such as HCL Tech, TCS, Infosys, and Tech Mahindra gained ahead of the quarterly earnings. IT bellwether TCS is scheduled to announce its quarterly earnings after market hours.</p><p>Among Sensex firms, Tata Steel, HCL Tech, UltraTech Cement, Bharat Electronics, Sun Pharma and Tata Consultancy Services were the major gainers.</p><p>However, Axis Bank, Titan, Maruti and Tata Motors were among the laggards.</p><p>Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) bought equities worth Rs 81.28 crore on Wednesday, according to exchange data.</p><p>In Asian markets, Japan's Nikkei 225 index and Shanghai's SSE Composite index settled significantly higher while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index ended lower.</p><p>Markets in Europe were trading on a mixed note. US markets ended mostly higher on Wednesday.</p><p>Global oil benchmark Brent crude dipped 0.23 per cent to USD 66.08 a barrel.</p><p>On Wednesday, the Sensex declined 153.09 points or 0.19 per cent to settle at 81,773.66, snapping its four-day rising streak. The Nifty dropped 62.15 points or 0.25 per cent to 25,046.15.</p>