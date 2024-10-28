Stock markets snap 5-day losing run on buying in ICICI bank, DII push

<p>Mumbai: Stock markets snapped the five-day losing streak on Monday with the benchmark Sensex rebounding 602 points on buying in ICICI Bank, firm global trends and continuous buying by domestic institutional investors.</p><p>The BSE Sensex jumped 602.75 points or 0.76 per cent to settle at 80,005.04. During the day, it surged 1,137.52 points or 1.43 per cent to 80,539.81.</p><p>The NSE Nifty soared 158.35 points or 0.65 per cent to 24,339.15.</p>.Sensex, Nifty tank nearly 1% amid sharp fall in IndusInd Bank and foreign fund outflows.<p>A sharp correction in global crude prices in international markets boosted sentiments, traders said.</p><p>From the 30 Sensex pack, ICICI Bank climbed 3 per cent after the private sector lender posted a 14.5 per cent growth in standalone profit to Rs 11,746 crore for the second quarter ended September 2024.</p><p>JSW Steel, Mahindra & Mahindra, Adani Ports, Tata Steel, Sun Pharma, Hindustan Unilever, Tata Motors and State Bank of India were the other big gainers from the pack.</p><p>Axis Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Tech Mahindra, HDFC Bank and Maruti were the laggards.</p><p>In Asian markets, Seoul, Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong settled higher.</p><p>European markets were trading in the positive territory. The US markets ended on a mixed note on Friday.</p><p>Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 3,036.75 crore on Friday, while Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) bought shares worth Rs 4,159.29 crore, according to exchange data.</p><p>Global oil benchmark Brent crude eased 5.84 per cent to USD 71.54 a barrel.</p><p>The BSE benchmark plummeted 662.87 points or 0.83 per cent to settle at 79,402.29 on Friday. The Nifty tanked 218.60 points or 0.90 per cent to 24,180.80.</p>