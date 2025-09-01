Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeopinion
SEP must turn access into genuine inclusion

SEP must turn access into genuine inclusion

The focus on making quality education affordable is welcome. But this should be accompanied by a transformation in the curriculum
Paul Newman
Last Updated : 31 August 2025, 22:41 IST
Last Updated : 31 August 2025, 22:41 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
EducationKarnataka NewsKarnatakaOpinionComment

Follow us on :

Follow Us