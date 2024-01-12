TCS shares climb over 4% post Q3 earnings; mcap surges Rs 51,922 crore

New Delhi: Shares of Tata Consultancy Services climbed more than 4 per cent in morning trade on Friday, adding Rs 51,921.94 crore to its market valuation, after the company reported an 8.2 per cent growth in net income for the December quarter at Rs 11,735 crore.

The stock jumped 4.21 per cent to Rs 3,893.70 on the BSE.

On the NSE, it rallied 4.24 per cent to Rs 3,894 apiece.

The company's market capitalisation (mcap) went up by Rs 51,921.94 crore to Rs 14,19,016.71 crore during the morning trade.

In the equity market, the 30-share BSE Sensex traded with a jump of 701.29 points at 72,422.47, and the Nifty climbed 191.95 points to 21,836.25, powered by a rally in IT stocks.

From the Sensex and Nifty pack, Infosys, Wipro, Tech Mahindra, and HCL Technologies were also trading significantly higher.