The importance of succession planning

We come across many instances where a spouse is unaware of the process to claim insurance policies, and if they are aware of the process, they do not know what to do with the claims. Educate your successors about the necessary steps to take in such situations. This awareness can prevent them from undergoing another trauma while dealing with emotional and mental stress. Try to equip your successor with the crux of your financial knowledge, empowering them to make the right financial choices in your absence.