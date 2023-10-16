The Week Ahead: Markets showing resilience; to watch earnings, global cues

India witnessed double good news of lower inflation and higher industrial output data, which reached a 14-month high. Going forward, we expect core inflation to ease gradually toward 4 per cent by March 2024, though headline inflation may stay around 4.5-5 per cent. With another 5 per cent month-on-month fall expected in vegetable prices in October 23, headline inflation could be ~4.5 per cent. IIP is expceted remain strong over the next few months, supported by a favorable base effect and the onset of the festive season.