Home

Meta's Zuckerberg to meet Samsung chief, discuss AI in South Korea

A presidential official confirmed that Zuckerberg had sought a meeting with South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, without providing further details.
Last Updated 21 February 2024, 03:54 IST

Seoul: Meta's CEO Mark Zuckerberg is planning to visit South Korea to meet Samsung Electronics chairman Jay Y. Lee as early as later this month, South Korean media reported on Wednesday.

Zuckerberg is expected to discuss AI chip supply and other generative AI issues, and may also meet South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, the Seoul Economic Daily reported, citing unnamed sources with knowledge of the matter.

It would be his first known visit to South Korea since 2013.

A presidential official confirmed that Zuckerberg had sought a meeting with Yoon, without providing further details.

Samsung declined to comment. Meta did not provide an immediate comment.

Business NewsTechnologySouth KoreaMark ZuckerbergMetaArtificial IntelligenceSamsungYoon Suk Yeol

