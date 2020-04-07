Millions of aviation jobs at risk, airlines beg for govt support: IATA

Global airlines said 25 million jobs across the world could be at risk from the coronavirus travel downturn, as the industry's representative body launched a plea for urgent government support amid warnings that carriers are running out of cash.
Global air travel slumped by 70% at the beginning of the second quarter, the International Air Transport Association told an online news conference on Tuesday, with European flights down 90%.
