Millions of aviation jobs at risk, airlines beg for govt support: IATA

Reuters
Reuters, London,
  • Apr 07 2020, 18:57 ist
  • updated: Apr 07 2020, 18:57 ist
Representative image: iStock Photo

 Global airlines said 25 million jobs across the world could be at risk from the coronavirus travel downturn, as the industry's representative body launched a plea for urgent government support amid warnings that carriers are running out of cash.

Follow live updates of coronavirus cases in India here

Global air travel slumped by 70% at the beginning of the second quarter, the International Air Transport Association told an online news conference on Tuesday, with European flights down 90%.

