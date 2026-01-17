Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusiness

Musk seeks up to 134 billion dollars from OpenAI, Microsoft in 'wrongful gains'

OpenAI gained between 65.5 billion dollars and 109.4 billion dollars from the billionaire ‌entrepreneur's contributions when Musk was co-founding OpenAI from ⁠2015.
Last Updated : 17 January 2026, 08:09 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 17 January 2026, 08:09 IST
Elon MuskBusiness NewsMicrosoftWorldOpen AI

Follow us on :

Follow Us