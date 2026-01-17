Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiadelhi

MCD to set aside Rs 35 crore for microchipping, vaccinating stray dogs in upcoming budget

Civic officials said this allocation is for better managing the city's stray dog population, a step that reflects growing concerns about public safety and animal health.
Last Updated : 17 January 2026, 09:17 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 17 January 2026, 09:17 IST
India NewsDelhistray dogs

Follow us on :

Follow Us