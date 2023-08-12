Home
India
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusiness

NBCC posts Rs 77.41 crore profit in April-June quarter

NBCC said that 94.6 per cent of business revenue comes under PMC segment and redevelopment works.
Last Updated 12 August 2023, 10:48 IST

Follow Us

State-owned NBCC Ltd has posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 77.41 crore in the first quarter of this fiscal year.

The company had posted a net loss of Rs 4.84 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income increased to Rs 1,965.80 crore during April-June quarter of 2023-24 financial year, from Rs 1,853.24 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year, according to a regulatory filing on Thursday.

NBCC is into project management consultancy (PMC) and real estate businesses.

NBCC said in a statement that 94.6 per cent of business revenue comes under PMC segment and redevelopment works.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 12 August 2023, 10:48 IST)
Business NewsNBCC

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT