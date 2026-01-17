Menu
Delhi records minimum temperature at 4.4 degrees

Dense fog conditions prevailed on Saturday morning with maximum temperature recorded at 24.6 degrees Celsius, five notches above normal.
Last Updated : 17 January 2026, 14:42 IST
Published 17 January 2026, 14:42 IST
