<p>New Delhi: The national capital on Saturday recorded a minimum temperature of 4.4 degrees Celsius, which was 3.2 notches below the season's average, according to the India Meteorological Department (<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/imd">IMD</a>).</p><p>"Minimum temperatures are expected to begin rising gradually from January 17 to 20, with light winter rainfall activity likely over the next few days," said Mahesh Palawat from Skymet Weather, a private weather forecasting agency.</p><p>He added that another cold spell is forecast between January 23 and 26, when temperatures are expected to dip again.</p><p>Dense fog conditions prevailed on Saturday morning with maximum temperature recorded at 24.6 degrees Celsius, five notches above normal.</p><p>Relative humidity was recorded at 72 per cent at 6 pm.</p><p>Earlier in the day, the 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 354, falling in the 'very poor' category. It deteriorated to 416, falling in the 'severe' category, by 6 pm.</p><p>The Commission for Air Quality Management in NCR and adjoining areas on Friday invoked Stage 3 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) after air quality showed a worsening trend, officials said.</p><p>"Forecasts for weather and meteorological conditions by the IMD and IITM indicate that due to slow wind speed, stable atmosphere, unfavourable weather parameters and lack of dispersal of pollutants, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/delhi">Delhi</a>'s average AQI is likely to breach the 400-mark and enter the severe category in the coming days," a senior official added.</p><p>While GRAP Stage 3 restrictions were revoked on January 2 after a temporary improvement in air quality, several preventive and control measures under GRAP Stages 1 and 2 continue to remain in force.</p><p>Under GRAP, air quality is categorised as poor (AQI 201-300), very poor (301-400), severe (401-450) and severe plus (above 450).</p>