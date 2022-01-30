Nine of top 10 BSE firms lost Rs 3.09 lakh-cr last week

Nine of 10 most-valued companies lost a combined Rs 3.09 lakh crore in market valuation last week

BSE Sensex plummeted 1,836.95 points or 3.11 per cent amid global selloffs triggered by a hawkish US Federal Reserve

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jan 30 2022, 12:20 ist
  • updated: Jan 30 2022, 12:21 ist
BSE index. Credit: PTI Photo

Nine of the 10 most-valued companies together lost a whopping Rs 3,09,178.44 crore in market valuation last week, as selloffs continued.

In a holiday-shortened past week, the 30-share BSE Sensex plummeted 1,836.95 points or 3.11 per cent amid geopolitical tensions, global selloffs triggered by a hawkish US Federal Reserve and unabated foreign fund outflows.

From the top-10 list, State Bank of India was the lone gainer as its valuation jumped Rs 18,340.07 crore to reach Rs 4,67,069.54 crore.

Those whose valuations eroded were Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), HDFC Bank, Infosys, ICICI Bank, Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL), HDFC, Bajaj Finance and Bharti Airtel.

The market valuation of RIL diminished by Rs 96,512.22 crore to Rs 15,79,779.47 crore, taking the biggest hit among the top-10 firms.

Also Read — Ambani’s Rs 5L crore plan aims to make India a hydrogen hub

TCS suffered an erosion of Rs 53,488.29 crore to Rs 13,65,042.43 crore from its valuation. The market capitalisation (mcap) of Infosys tumbled Rs 42,392.63 crore to Rs 7,08,751.77 crore and that of HDFC Bank tanked Rs 31,815.01 crore to reach Rs 8,11,061.12 crore.

The valuation of Bajaj Finance declined by Rs 30,333.64 crore to Rs 4,14,699.49 crore and that of ICICI Bank dipped by Rs 16,291.53 crore to Rs 5,42,407.86 crore. Bharti Airtel's market capitalisation plunged Rs 15,814.77 crore to Rs 3,93,174.23 crore.

The valuation of HDFC diminished by Rs 13,319.96 crore to Rs 4,56,102.42 crore and that of HUL fell by Rs 9,210.39 crore to Rs 5,36,411.69 crore.

In the ranking of top-10 firms, RIL remained the most valued company by market valuation, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, Infosys, ICICI Bank, HUL, State Bank of India, HDFC, Bajaj Finance and Bharti Airtel.

Business News
BSE
Sensex
RIL
Bharti Airtel
HDFC

