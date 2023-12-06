‘Non-recognition of DGCA standards by Europe a stumbling block to MRO development’

Consecutively the responses to address the concern are also different. Globally, some leading airlines are reaching out to retired pilots who can still fly while they have extended the retirement age for pilots to 65. The Indian government and the market on the other hand are implementing measures like providing financial assistance to flight training schools, enhancing working conditions and raising salaries. The country is projected to hire over 10,000 new pilots, including 5,000 captains, in the next five years. While these measures will take time to materialise, I am certain that the supply of qualified pilots will catch up with demand soon.