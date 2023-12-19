Not yet agreed to ZEE's request for extension of Dec 21 deadline for merger: Sony Pictures

In a statement, Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI) said ZEE's notice to the Bombay Stock Exchange and the National Stock Exchange of India dated December 17, seeking an extension of the merger deadline is 'an acknowledgement that they will not be able to meet the December 21, 2023, deadline to close the SPNI/ZEE merger'.