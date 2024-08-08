One in 4 GenZ respondents drawn to new-age jobs, 43% ready to give up work-life balance: Study

New Delhi: One in every four GenZ respondents in India is more inclined towards new-age job fields like Artificial Intelligence, cybersecurity and content creation while 43 per cent are willing to sacrifice the work-life balance to succeed in their career, a study has found.

The study, the Quest Report 2024, which unveils Gen Z traits and trends on dreams, careers, and aspirations, also found that only 9 per cent of respondents want to pursue entrepreneurship as they seek stability and security in work life.

Gen Z usually refers to those born between 1995 and 2010.