<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/google">Google </a>will be making changes in their Work From Anywhere (WFA) policy, which let employees work from locations outside their office. As per a <a href="https://www.moneycontrol.com/technology/google-changes-work-from-anywhere-policy-even-one-remote-day-now-counts-as-a-full-week-article-13606448.html">report </a>by <em>Moneycontrol</em>, the alteration in the policy will count one day of work outside office, as a full week.</p><p>The WFA policy which was introduced during the COVID pandemic allowed the employees to work from anywhere for up to four weeks each year. </p><p>It means the employees were free to work from any city or state, however now after the new rules they will not be allowed to make use of WFA policy to work from home or nearby locations. </p><p>The report further stated that failure to follow the new rules could lead to disciplinary action, and even losing the job. </p><p>In an all-hands meeting, the new rule was questioned by an employee who asked why a single WFA day will be considered as a full week. </p><p>Google's vice president of performance and rewards John Casey said that WFA was to be taken in "week-long blocks" and not a substitute to working from home, the publication reported. </p><p>The new rules have come amid the wider trend where tech companies are bringing their employees back to the office for work.</p><p>Very recently, Bengaluru had companies calling their employees back to office from work from home or hybrid working system. </p><p>While some companies returned to full-time office in September, more are set to follow through October.</p>