<p>New Delhi: Ongoing negotiations for a trade agreement with the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/united-states">US </a>are expected to conclude during the year, a development that could help reduce uncertainty on the external front, according to Economic Survey 2025-26.</p>.<p>For India, it said, the global conditions translate into external uncertainties rather than immediate macroeconomic stress.</p>.<p>Slower growth in key trading partners, tariff-induced disruptions to trade and volatility in capital flows could intermittently weigh on exports and investor sentiment, the Survey said.</p>.<p>"At the same time, ongoing trade negotiations with the United States are expected to conclude during the year, which could help reduce uncertainty on the external front," it said.</p>.Indian economy to grow at 6.8%-7.2% in 2026-27: Economic Survey.<p>India and the US are negotiating a bilateral trade agreement since March last year. So far, six rounds of negotiations have been held. Talks are going slow as the Trump-administration has imposed a steep 50 per cent tariffs on Indian goods from August last year.</p>.<p>A delegation from the office of the US Trade Representative, led by Deputy US Trade Representative Ambassador Rick Switzer, was here in December 2025 for trade talks.</p>.<p>The visit of US officials marks their second trip since the imposition of a 25 per cent tariff and an additional 25 per cent penalty on Indian goods entering the American market due to the purchase of Russian crude oil.</p>