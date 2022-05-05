OPEC+ set to stick to modest oil output rises

OPEC+ set to stick to modest oil output rises amid price rally

Delegates from the group said OPEC+ was set to agree another monthly increase of 432,000 barrels per day in its production target for June

Reuters
Reuters,
  • May 05 2022, 13:35 ist
  • updated: May 05 2022, 13:35 ist
OPEC+ includes the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies such as Russia. Credit: AFP Photo

OPEC+ will likely stick to modest oil output increases on Thursday arguing it is not responsible for geopolitics and supply disruptions while stressing its worries over the demand outlook due to new COVID lockdowns in China.

Delegates from the group said OPEC+ was set to agree another monthly increase of 432,000 barrels per day in its production target for June.

OPEC+ includes the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies such as Russia.

Under a deal reached in July last year, the group is set to increase the target by 432,000 bpd every month until the end of September, to unwind its remaining production cuts.

The OPEC+ meeting comes a day after the European Union proposed a phased oil embargo on Russia in its toughest measures yet to punish Moscow for its war in Ukraine.

OPEC Secretary General Mohammad Barkindo said it was not possible for other producers to replace Russian supply.

"What is clear is that Russia's oil and other liquids exports of more than 7 million bpd cannot be made up from elsewhere. The spare capacity just does not exist," Barkindo said on Wednesday.

Brent oil prices rose on Thursday to trade above $111 per barrel.

OPEC now expects 2022 world oil demand to expand by 3.67 million bpd in 2022, down 480,000 bpd from its previous forecast. Barkindo said the Chinese lockdowns were curbing demand.

The United States has repeatedly asked OPEC to raise production but the Saudi-led organisation has resisted the calls amid strained relations with Washington.

The West's energy watchdog, the International Energy Agency, agreed last month to release record volumes of stocks to help cool down prices and offset supply disruptions from Russia. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Oil
OPEC+
Business News
Crude Oil
Brent crude

Related videos

What's Brewing

DH Radio | The changing dynamics of job market

DH Radio | The changing dynamics of job market

Record people without enough to eat in 2021: UN

Record people without enough to eat in 2021: UN

DH Toon | Belated Press Freedom Day wishes

DH Toon | Belated Press Freedom Day wishes

Miami next in F1's road to the hottest US ticket

Miami next in F1's road to the hottest US ticket

 