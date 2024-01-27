Have you completed your tax planning?

The end of financial year 2023-24 is almost here and it is time to ensure you have optimum tax planning in place. There’s a plethora of investment options to choose from to save on tax and earn handsome returns too. While choosing tax-saving instruments you should consider your risk appetite, investment goals and time horizon. Your portfolio of investments must be constructed keeping in mind safety of capital and maximising returns based on your risk appetite. The appetite for risk differs from person to person, and hence, portfolios too can differ for each individual. However if your risk appetite is low, the returns too will be low. Diversification across different asset classes can help balance risk and returns.