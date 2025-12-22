Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinesspersonal finance

Mutual fund investing: What kind of investor are you?

Markets reward patience, not busyness. Every extra decision increases the chance of making a mistake. In mutual fund investing, simplicity is not a lack of intelligence—it is a sign of it.
Last Updated : 22 December 2025, 04:41 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 21 December 2025, 19:43 IST
Business NewsinvestmentMutual Fund

Follow us on :

Follow Us