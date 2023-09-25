SIPs - a staggered approach to investing in sectoral/thematic funds to minimise risk

When investing in sectoral/thematic funds, investors may have extreme experiences. If one invests at a time when the economy favours the underlying stocks, these funds can deliver high returns. On the other hand, any sudden adverse development in the economy can impact portfolio holdings, leading to a loss in the near term. For example, many investors, especially new ones, invested in IT and pharma funds in 2021-2022 because they rallied and offered great returns. They believed that since Covid is likely to continue, pharma funds may benefit in the years to come. However, this logic did not play out.