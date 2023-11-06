Step-Up SIPs can add sparkle to your financial path

With SIPs (Systematic Investment Plans), investors can invest a fixed amount of sum at a predetermined frequency in a plan or scheme that best matches their financial goal and risk appetite. A Step-Up SIP is a variation to the traditional SIP approach wherein investors can incrementally increase their investment amount over time. The process can be automated, and investors can opt to gradually increase their regular SIPs by a certain percentage on an annual basis or a frequency of their choosing. For instance, an investor who invests Rs 5000 monthly in a particular scheme in 2023, chooses to increase the amount by 10% next year., and he/she may continue to do so till the time they are invested. This strategic approach helps align their investments with the income growth and financial goals, creating a well-defined, systematic, and disciplined plan of action.