The evolution of usage-based insurance models

With advancement in mobile technology , telematics could truly be embedded in smartphones thus taking away one of the key barriers for adoption of UBI which was installation of the device in the vehicle. Now an app in the mobile phones can estimate the driving behaviour based on sensors in the smartphones. Further, with data analytics and machine learning, insurers are now able to develop highly personalised pricing models that consider a wide range of factors beyond just driving behaviour. These may include vehicle type, location, weather conditions, and even individual preferences and habits.