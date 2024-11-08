Premji Invest buys 1.6% stake in Wipro for Rs 4,757 crore

<p>New Delhi: Private equity firm Premji Invest on Friday bought a 1.6 per cent stake in IT company Wipro for Rs 4,757 crore through an open market transaction.</p>.<p>Billionaire Azim Premji's PE firm through its arm Prazim Trading and Investment Company Pvt Ltd acquired shares of Wipro through a block deal on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).</p>.<p>As per the data, Prazim Trading and Investment Company purchased 8,49,54,128 shares, amounting to a 1.62 per cent stake in Bengaluru-based Wipro.</p>.<p>The shares were picked up at an average price of Rs 560 apiece, taking the transaction value to Rs 4,757.43 crore.</p>.<p>Meanwhile, Azim Premji promoted Prazim Traders sold over 4.49 crore shares of Wipro, while Zash Traders sold 4 crore shares of the company at the same price.</p>.<p>Prazim and Zash Traders are the two promoter entities of Wipro. Shares of Wipro rose 0.92 per cent to close at Rs 568.60 apiece on the NSE.</p>