Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusiness

Premji Invest buys 1.6% stake in Wipro for Rs 4,757 crore

Billionaire Azim Premji's PE firm through its arm Prazim Trading and Investment Company Pvt Ltd acquired shares of Wipro through a block deal on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).
PTI
Last Updated : 08 November 2024, 16:15 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 08 November 2024, 16:15 IST
Business NewsWiproAzim PremjiInvest

Follow us on :

Follow Us