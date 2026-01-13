Menu
BJP urges Governor to withhold assent to hate speech Bill

In a detailed representation submitted to the Lok Bhavan, the saffron party argued that the proposed law posed a serious threat to fundamental rights, particularly freedom of speech and expression.
Last Updated : 12 January 2026, 22:09 IST
Published 12 January 2026, 22:09 IST
