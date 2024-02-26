Price parity for EVs within three years on softening prices

This is in contrast to the reduction in raw material costs, including metals like Lithium, that are required to build EV battery packs. At the same time, demand for batteries has continued increasing year-on-year, even as some countries like China have slowed consumption, leading to an oversupply.

Even then, the frequency of battery replacement required by EVs could continue to be a major barrier to consumption, Experts believe that the introduction of battery swapping for 4 wheelers could be of help, as consumers would then be able to buy vehicles without the battery, which can be obtained on a subscription basis.

Battery swapping in India has been growing rapidly, but is currently feasible for mainly 2 and 3 wheelers due to the smaller battery packs. Battery packs in 4 wheelers on the other hand, are important parts of the vehicle’s structural integrity, and would also require assistance in swapping, thus making them economically and technically unviable, said Shankar Venugopal, vice president and head of technological innovation at Mahindra and Mahindra.