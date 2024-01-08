Q3 corporate earnings would guide individual scrip performance

Real Estate was the biggest gainer and saw a sharp rally of 8 per cent on the back of strong pre-sales in Q3, healthy launch pipeline and expectation of strong numbers in Q3. It was followed by 2-3 per cent gains in pharma, PSU banks and energy stocks. Niche sectors like defence, railways, hotels too were in the limelight. Railway stocks rallied after the government announced scaling up production of Amrit Bharat trains. The auto sector on the other hand, saw some profit booking (down 1 per cent) post a mixed set of sales numbers that were released for the month of December. IT and metals fell 2% pursuant to rise in US bond yields.