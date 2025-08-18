Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiaassam

Bill on IIM Guwahati introduced in Lok Sabha

According to the MoS, a number of developmental projects are to be implemented by the Union government under a Special Development Package (SDP).
Last Updated : 18 August 2025, 10:03 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 18 August 2025, 10:03 IST
India NewsAssamParliamentLok SabhaGuwahatiIIMeducational institutionsBill

Follow us on :

Follow Us