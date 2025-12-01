<p>New Delhi: Rate rationalisation has impacted the revenue collection from goods and services tax (GST) with gross mop-up sliding to Rs 1.70 lakh crore in November from a high of Rs 1.95 lakh crore recorded in the previous month, official data showed on Monday.</p><p>The gross GST revenue collection in November was just 0.7 per cent higher when compared with the same month last year. The November collection was substantially lower than the average collection of Rs 1.86 lakh crore recorded in the first seven months of the current financial year.</p><p>Cumulative gross GST revenue collection in April-November 2025 period stood at Rs 14.75 lakh crore, which is 8.9 per cent higher when compared with the corresponding period of the last year.</p><p>Net GST revenue (after deducting refunds) stood at Rs 1.52 lakh crore in November, showing a growth of 1.3 per cent. In the first eight months of the current financial year net GST revenue collection was recorded at Rs 12.79 lakh crore, which is 7.3 per cent higher over the corresponding period of last year.</p>.WPI inflation falls to 27-month low of (-) 1.21% in Oct on GST cut, favourable base.<p>According to analysts, a substantial cut in rates as part of the GST reforms announced in September has impacted tax collection. The November collection data reflects the sales volume of October, which was the first full month after the implementation of the GST rate cut. The reduced GST rates came into effect from September 22.</p><p>“While the GST collections were expected to moderate due to the steep rate cuts across the board, there was an expectation of a consumption boost on account of these rate cuts,” said MS Mani, Partner, at Deloitte India, adding that the loss on account of rate reductions have not been compensated by higher consumption at the expected scale.</p><p>“While the GDP data indicates a robust growth, the GST collections over the next four months would indicate whether the FY26 fiscal targets can be met as planned,” Mani said.</p><p>Pratik Jain, Partner, Price Waterhouse & Co LLP, expressed hope that the government’s tax collection would remain steady in the coming months.</p><p>“GST collection for November is only marginally higher than last year. It was expected as this reflects a full month's (i.e October 25) impact of GST 2.0 rate cuts. With steady increase in demand, the collection should progressively become better in next few months,” Jain said.</p>