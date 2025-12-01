Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

New HIV infections nearly halved since 2010; AIDS-related deaths down by over 80%

The India HIV estimation 2025 report stated that the HIV epidemic in India remains low nationally, with new infections and AIDS-related deaths declining faster than the global average.
Last Updated : 01 December 2025, 15:52 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 01 December 2025, 15:52 IST
India NewsHIVAIDS

Follow us on :

Follow Us