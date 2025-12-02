Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusiness

RBI likely to cut repo rate by 25 bps in December amid low inflation, strong growth: Report

While GDP growth has accelerated to 8.2% in the second quarter of the 2025-26 fiscal, CareEdge projects a moderation to around 7% in the second half of the financial year.
Last Updated : 02 December 2025, 06:54 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 02 December 2025, 06:54 IST
Business NewsReserve Bank of Indiarepo rate

Follow us on :

Follow Us