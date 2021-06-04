RBI MPC Meet Live: Repo rate likely to remain unchanged

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das will make key announcements regarding the Central bank's rate at the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meet at 10 am today. The repo rate is most likely to remain unchanged, however. Stay tuned for more updates...
- Friday 4 Jun 2021
- updated: 9:36 am IST
The RBI may even lower its economic growth forecast downward for 2021-22 lower than its earlier estimate of 10.5%.
Watch the RBI MPC meet live stream here
Onus of recovery on govt, expect over 9.5% GDP growth in FY22, says Axis Bank chief economist
The government will have to do its bit to help for a faster recovery and start spending at the earliest, Axis Bank's chief economist Saugata Bhattacharya said on Thursday, estimating the FY22 GDP growth to come at between 9.5-10 per cent.
RBI likely to maintain status quo on interest rate on June 4
The Reserve Bank of India is expected to leave the key policy repo rate unchanged on Friday, once again turning its gaze on growth supportive measures as the second Covid-19 wave is expected to leave a lot of uncertainties on the economic front.
Good Morning readers! Welcome to our live coverage of the RBI MPC meet!