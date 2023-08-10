RBI raises inflation projection, keeps policy repo rate unchanged at 6.5%

Citing recent spike in food inflation and uncertainties in global crude oil price and possible El Niño conditions in August and beyond, the RBI has revised its projection for Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation for 2023-24 to 5.4 per cent. In the second quarter of the current financial year CPI inflation is projected to accelerate to 6.2 per cent. It is projected to remain at 5.7 per cent in Q3 and at 5.2 per cent in Q4. In the first quarter of 2024-25, CPI inflation is projected at 5.2 per cent.